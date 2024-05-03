The Bangor airport is closing its runways for extended periods over the next few weeks

Air service at the Bangor International airport will be unavailable for extended periods over the next three weeks, due to a large runway paving project.

The airport said that it will fully close its runways from 8 a.m. Friday until 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Similar weekly closures will continue for the next two weeks, with no air service available during each shutdown.

A spokesperson said the airport also won't be able to handle emergency landings, but that officials have communicated with organizations such as LifeFlight to send planes to alternative locations for medical emergencies.

The airport said the closures are a necessary part of a $45 million project to mill and overlay pavement across the entire runway, which stretches more than 11,000 feet.

The airport expects to complete the project by next year.

