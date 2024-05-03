© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
The Bangor airport is closing its runways for extended periods over the next few weeks

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published May 3, 2024 at 3:09 PM EDT
FILE - In this May 18, 2005, file photo, a passenger jet lifts off from the runway at Bangor International Airport in Bangor, Maine. Recently an increasing number of flights from Europe have been diverted to BIA with passengers on the no-fly list.
Bob Delong
/
AP
FILE - In this May 18, 2005, file photo, a passenger jet lifts off from the runway at Bangor International Airport in Bangor, Maine.

Air service at the Bangor International airport will be unavailable for extended periods over the next three weeks, due to a large runway paving project.

The airport said that it will fully close its runways from 8 a.m. Friday until 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Similar weekly closures will continue for the next two weeks, with no air service available during each shutdown.

A spokesperson said the airport also won't be able to handle emergency landings, but that officials have communicated with organizations such as LifeFlight to send planes to alternative locations for medical emergencies.

The airport said the closures are a necessary part of a $45 million project to mill and overlay pavement across the entire runway, which stretches more than 11,000 feet.

The airport expects to complete the project by next year.
Business and Economy Bangor International Airport
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg