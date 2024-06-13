A plan to redevelop Lewiston's Continental Mill into hundreds of apartments is moving forward

Officials in Lewiston have approved a plan to redevelop the former Continental Mill into nearly 380 new apartments.

The Lewiston Planning Board unanimously voted in favor of the project on Monday evening.

The $80 million proposal calls for redeveloping the mill into nearly 380 apartments, a restaurant area, and roughly 20,000 square feet of both office and light industrial space.

Matt Assia, with developer Chinburg Properties, said the project aligns with the company's other housing developments at mills in Saco, Biddeford, and New Hampshire.

"We're proud to have this project as one of our next opportunities to create a great, mixed-use project," Assia said.

While project developers faced questions from the planning board around parking and landscaping, Board Chair Lucy Bisson said she was excited to see it proceed.

"It sounds like a fantastic project. I'm really looking forward to it," Bisson said.

The project still must receive a traffic movement permit from the Maine Department of Transportation. The developers plan to include more than 280 parking spaces on site, with additional parking available to residents at a nearby garage.

The new apartments, rented at market rate, would join a 72-unit affordable housing project on the mill site that began construction last year.

