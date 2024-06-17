During initial PFAS fund rollout, farmers have received $1 million for lost income

Farmers impacted by contamination from so-called "forever chemicals" have so far received more than $1 million during the initial rollout of the state's PFAS fund.

State officials say most of the money has gone to farmers who have lost income because their land is contaminated.

Three farms so far have applied for state buyouts, and their land is being appraised, Beth Valentine, PFAS fund director, told members of the fund's advisory committee during a meeting Friday.

The state may decide to buy the contaminated farmland and convert it for some other kind of agricultural purpose, or use the property for research, conservation or recreation. Three other farms have also expressed varying degrees of interest in a potential buyout in recent months, Valentine said in an email.

Starting next month, the state will launch a new service through the University of Maine Cooperative Extension to help farmers navigate their options.

PFAS fund administrators also say they're working with the Maine CDC to begin blood testing for farmers and members of the public.

The fund will also eventually cover mental health services for farmers and others in the Fairfield area who have been affected by PFAS contamination.

The state of Maine has about $70 million to distribute over the course of the next five years.