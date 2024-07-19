Flights, online services in Maine resuming after global IT outage

Services at banks, municipal offices and airlines in Maine are slowly resuming today after global IT outage.

Portland International Jetport Director Paul Bradbury said a few flights have been canceled, but most airlines are resuming operations.

"Between American and Delta, there are changes," he said Friday morning. "Southwest was able to get their first flight out this morning with just an hour delay. Others had longer delays. But that's going to be based on the impact of this particular IT issue on their systems and the speed at which they can recover."

Airlines had nearly 6,000 tickets for sale leaving Portland Friday. July and August are the busiest months at the jetport, and so today's outage had a bigger impact on operations compared to a winter storm, Bradbury said.

The city of Bangor had been temporarily unable to process registrations and other payments this morning, but services have been restored.

This story will be updated.