Portland to consider temporary moratorium on new hotel projects

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published November 4, 2024 at 12:54 PM EST
A bus makes its way down Portland's Congress Street on Nov. 8, 2021.
Troy R. Bennett
/
Bangor Daily News
A bus makes its way down Portland's Congress Street on Nov. 8, 2021.

The Portland City Council on Monday night will consider a six-month moratorium on new hotel projects and expansions.

Supporters say it would give city officials time to review inclusionary zoning rules passed in 2019. Those rules require that developers provide one unit of low-income rental housing for every 28 hotel rooms that are built in Portland, or they must pay a fee.

Moratorium backers argue that no affordable housing units have been built by hotel developers in the five years since the rules were approved and that the fees aren't enough to cover the true costs of new housing construction.

The proposed moratorium would not apply to projects that have already submitted applications.
affordable housing
Nicole Ogrysko
