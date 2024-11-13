Advocates bullish on Maine's housing goals in face of any potential changes from Trump

Housing advocates in Maine said they'll seek a dedicated, consistent stream of funding for new development initiatives next year, in the face of potential changes that could come with the new Trump administration.

Developers have relied on variety of sources, including federal tax credits, to subsidize the building of income-restricted homes in Maine. State lawmakers have approved millions for various housing initiatives in Maine, including more than $76 million earlier this year in the supplemental budget.

Multi-year state funding for housing initiatives has become a top priority for developers and some lawmakers, said BJ McCollister, policy director for the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition.

"A unique revenue stream for housing allows for reliability with developers, increases the number of units and makes Maine resilient against changes in the national climate," he said.

State Sen. Teresa Pierce, D-Cumberland, said she's encouraged that Maine voters approved three bond measures this year and that the time may be right to propose a similar bond measure for housing.

"I think that to solve this problem and have that continual source of funds, we should look very seriously at that, and be bold about it," she said Wednesday at a conference of the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition in Portland.

Republicans in Augusta have said they believe Maine needs to bring spending under control. But state Rep. Mark Blier, R-Buxton, acknowledged that a consistent funding source would allow developers to better plan their projects.

"Developers need assurance, because you don't start today and then you build tomorrow," he said. "It takes time. So you need that funding mechanism so the pipeline can stay full continuously. How you get there? I think that's going to be a form of conversation."

Housing advocates will also look for solutions to address concerns or outright skepticism that individual Maine communities have with building projects, McCollister said.

Earlier this year, residents in the towns of Cumberland and Kingfield voted down two separate affordable housing initiatives, to the disappointment of developers and some town officials who advocated for the projects. Several states in New England have boards or panels where zoning changes or project decisions can be appealed.