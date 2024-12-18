© 2024 Maine Public

Stage crew at State Theater and Thompson's Point plan to unionize

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 18, 2024 at 4:55 PM EST
An outdoor concert at Thompson's Point in Portland, Maine on July 31, 2023.
Courtesy of Sawyer Hescock
An outdoor concert at Thompson's Point in Portland, Maine on July 31, 2023.

Stage hands and technicians who work for the State Theater and Thompson's Point in Portland said they plan to unionize.

Devon Medeiros is the business agent for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 114.

He said the 35-member production crew wants to unionize to boost wages, which he said haven't kept up with the rising cost of living.

"Which is effectively a pay decrease just to keep their job," he said.

Medeiros said employees hope managers of the parent company that operates the concert venues, Crobo LLC, will voluntarily recognize the union. Otherwise, staff will vote.

A previous attempt by crew members to unionize in 2013 failed to garner enough votes.

Management of Crobo LLC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
