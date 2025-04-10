Maine State Ferry rates may go up again for the second time in a year

State officials are proposing another increase in ferry tolls, less than one year after fares were raised last summer.

Round trip fares to Swans Island, Frenchboro, North Haven, Vinalhaven and Islesboro would go up about 12% on average. Children age 5 and under would remain free.

Maine State Ferry Service Director Bill Geary said fares must increase to cover rising operating costs.

"From an unprecedented amount of ferry mechanical issues, to a historic number of leave of absences, family medical leave in the crew ranks, to a continued global mariner shortage that hindered recruitment of new employees to fill vacancies," Geary said Thursday during a DOT public hearing about the proposed rates.

Few people attended the hearing and spoke about the proposed rates. No one said they favored the increases.

Geary said the Ferry Service has doubled overtime pay and offered bonuses to address staffing shortages.

The Ferry Service will make the final decision on the new rates after public comment ends April 20.

A DOT spokesperson said new ferry rates would go into effect June 1.