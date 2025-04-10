Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine State Ferry rates may go up again for the second time in a year

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published April 10, 2025 at 5:40 PM EDT
The Lincolnville-Islesboro ferry approaches the island. Riders have complained about delays and cancelled runs to ferry routes across the state.
Kaitlyn Budion
/
Maine Public
The Lincolnville-Islesboro ferry approaches the island.

State officials are proposing another increase in ferry tolls, less than one year after fares were raised last summer.

Round trip fares to Swans Island, Frenchboro, North Haven, Vinalhaven and Islesboro would go up about 12% on average. Children age 5 and under would remain free.

Maine State Ferry Service Director Bill Geary said fares must increase to cover rising operating costs.

"From an unprecedented amount of ferry mechanical issues, to a historic number of leave of absences, family medical leave in the crew ranks, to a continued global mariner shortage that hindered recruitment of new employees to fill vacancies," Geary said Thursday during a DOT public hearing about the proposed rates.

Few people attended the hearing and spoke about the proposed rates. No one said they favored the increases.

Geary said the Ferry Service has doubled overtime pay and offered bonuses to address staffing shortages.

The Ferry Service will make the final decision on the new rates after public comment ends April 20.

A DOT spokesperson said new ferry rates would go into effect June 1.

Business and Economy Maine State Ferry Serivce
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko
