Mainers urge EPA to tighten car emissions standards

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published January 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST
Cars drive down the 110 Freeway toward downtown Los Angeles, California in April 2021. President Biden has pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
Cars drive down the 110 Freeway toward downtown Los Angeles, California in April 2021. President Biden has pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

Maine environmental advocates are urging the Biden administration and the state's congressional delegation to support stronger clean car standards.

State representative Lori Gramlich, a democrat from Old Orchard Beach, says reducing car emissions is critical for Maine.

"The transportation sector currently is the leading domestic source of the carbon pollution driving climate change," she says. "We just had a briefing, as a matter of fact, in the environmental committee that nearly 50 percent of emissions come from the transportation sector, and we know tailpipe pollution from vehicles contributes to air pollution and contributes to respiratory illnesses."

Gramlich urged the EPA to implement tighter standards for passenger vehicles for model years 2027 and beyond. She says this will not only curb greenhouse gas emissions, it will also lower fuel costs.

Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
