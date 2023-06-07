Bills seeking to modify solar program move ahead in Legislature

State lawmakers are considering proposed modifications to a state program that supports solar energy projects. Environmental organizations and the solar industry support the net energy billing program, but critics claim it's expensive and that electrical ratepayers bear the burden.

One bill would limit the size of solar projects that could enroll in the program, and require the Public Utilities Commission to quantify its costs and benefits. It also provides incentives for existing solar projects to enter long-term contracts with the state at lower rates, trading risk for certainty.

But Representative Larry Dunphy, a Republican from Embden, says he's skeptical that solar developers would give up a lot of money, "to help stabilize the rates that we've been subsidizing them at massive amounts, and we are hoping that they will willingly do that?"

The Energy, Utilities and Technology committee voted 8 to 5 along party lines to approve the bill. Late Wednesday, they also approved another measure to overhaul the program.