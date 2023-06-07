© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Climate Desk

Bills seeking to modify solar program move ahead in Legislature

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published June 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
Electrician Zach Newton works on wiring solar panels at the 38-acre BNRG/Dirigo solar farm, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Oxford, Maine. President Joe Biden wants to change the way the U.S. uses energy by expanding renewables, but faces several challenges.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Electrician Zach Newton works on wiring solar panels at the 38-acre BNRG/Dirigo solar farm, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Oxford, Maine. President Joe Biden wants to change the way the U.S. uses energy by expanding renewables, but faces several challenges.

State lawmakers are considering proposed modifications to a state program that supports solar energy projects. Environmental organizations and the solar industry support the net energy billing program, but critics claim it's expensive and that electrical ratepayers bear the burden.

One bill would limit the size of solar projects that could enroll in the program, and require the Public Utilities Commission to quantify its costs and benefits. It also provides incentives for existing solar projects to enter long-term contracts with the state at lower rates, trading risk for certainty.

But Representative Larry Dunphy, a Republican from Embden, says he's skeptical that solar developers would give up a lot of money, "to help stabilize the rates that we've been subsidizing them at massive amounts, and we are hoping that they will willingly do that?"

The Energy, Utilities and Technology committee voted 8 to 5 along party lines to approve the bill. Late Wednesday, they also approved another measure to overhaul the program.

Tags
Climate Desk solar power
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter