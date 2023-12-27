30-turbine wind farm under construction in Washington County

A long-planned wind energy project in Washington County is now under construction.

Apex Clean Energy's Downeast Wind project will include 30 turbines in the town of Columbia and adjacent unorganized territories.

The 4-megawatt turbines will have 250-foot blades reaching as high as 650 feet. The company says the project will be able to generate 126 megawatts of clean energy — enough to power the equivalent of more than 37,000 average homes per year.

Reed & Reed, of Woolwich, are the general contractors on the project. At the peak of construction, Apex expects that 80% of the 300 workers on the site will be from Maine.

The company anticipates delivering power to the grid in early 2025.