An EV charging station may be coming to a Maine town near you

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published January 11, 2024 at 3:26 PM EST
A Electrify America Charging Station for electric vehicles is seen at Westfield Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie, Ill., Jan. 29, 2023.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
/
AP
A Electrify America Charging Station for electric vehicles is seen at Westfield Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie, Ill., Jan. 29, 2023.

Maine will construct more than 70 electric vehicle charging stations in 63 unique cities and towns thanks to a $15 million federal grant awarded on Thursday.

The Biden administration awarded the funds to the Maine Department of Transportation as part of the $2.5 billion dollar Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) program. In addition to urban centers like Portland and Lewiston, the state plans to put more of them in rural areas like Bingham and Carrabassett Valley.

EV infrastructure is part of the state’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. According to the Department of Energy, there are currently more than 450 EV charging stations available across Maine.
Climate Desk Electric vehicle
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
