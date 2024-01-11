An EV charging station may be coming to a Maine town near you

Maine will construct more than 70 electric vehicle charging stations in 63 unique cities and towns thanks to a $15 million federal grant awarded on Thursday.

The Biden administration awarded the funds to the Maine Department of Transportation as part of the $2.5 billion dollar Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) program. In addition to urban centers like Portland and Lewiston, the state plans to put more of them in rural areas like Bingham and Carrabassett Valley.

EV infrastructure is part of the state’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. According to the Department of Energy, there are currently more than 450 EV charging stations available across Maine.