Courts and Crime

F. Lee Bailey, Celebrity Defense Attorney, Has Died At 87

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published June 3, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT
O.J. Simpson, flanked by defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey (left) and Johnnie Cochran Jr., reacts as he is found not guilty on Oct. 3, 1995, of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.
O.J. Simpson, flanked by defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey (left) and Johnnie Cochran Jr., reacts as he is found not guilty on Oct. 3, 1995, of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

WALTHAM, Mass. — Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey has died. He was 87. The death was confirmed Thursday by Kenneth Fishman, Bailey's longtime legal partner.

In a career that spanned decades, Bailey defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler. Bailey had been called arrogant, egocentric and contemptuous of authority. But he also was acknowledged as bold, brilliant, meticulous and tireless in the defense of his clients. Simpson once called Bailey the most valuable member of the legal team that got him acquitted of killing his wife and her friend in 1995.

Bailey was disbarred in Florida and Massachusetts in the early 2000s for mishandling $6 million worth of stock for a client. But won the right to practice law in Maine in 2013.

