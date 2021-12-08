© 2021 Maine Public
Courts and Crime

Supreme Court suggests religious schools OK to get Maine tuition aid

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published December 8, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST
Light from the morning sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a challenge from parents in Maine who want to use a state tuition program to send their children to religious schools.

This story will be updated.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court appears ready to rule that religious schools can’t be excluded from a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education.

The court’s six conservative justices seemed largely unpersuaded, after nearly two hours in the courtroom, by Maine’s arguments that the state is willing to pay for the rough equivalent of a public education, but not religious inculcation. The court’s three liberal justices signaled they were more aligned with the state’s arguments.

The case is the latest test of religious freedoms for a Supreme Court that has favored faith-based discrimination claims.

