Despite voting for Judge Jackson once before, Collins says SCOTUS vote requires greater scrutiny

President Joe Biden has nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, a pick that will likely put Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins back in the spotlight. Collins is considered a potential swing vote in the closely divided Senate and she's previously backed Jackson as a federal judge.

Collins was one of three Republicans who voted last summer to elevate Judge Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Nick Woodward / Maine Public Sens. Susan Collins spoke at the University of Maine Composites Center on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, saying she plans to look closely at the credentials of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Speaking at the University of Maine Composites Center alongside Independent Sen. Angus King on Friday, Collins acknowledged that vote, but also noted that confirmation to the Supreme Court required greater scrutiny of nominees.

"I will wait to make a decision until I've observed her hearing, read her decisions and major writings," Collins said.

Collins also said that a one-on-one interview with Jackson will play a key role in her final decision.

King lauded Jackson’s credentials and said that he would take a deeper look at her qualifications for the highest court.

King caucuses with Democrats and they’ll likely need his vote to confirm Judge Jackson.

He was among those who supported her nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C. last summer.

