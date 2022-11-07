Maine is part of multi-state, two-part settlement over data breaches

Maine will receive $143,322 as part of two multi-state settlement agreements with T-Mobile and credit reporting company Experian, which suffered a data breach back in 2015.

The breach involved personal information associated with customers who had submitted a credit application with T-Mobile. The wireless company used Experian to process those applications. An Experian network storing names, Social Security numbers and other identifying information was compromised.

Some 12,000 Mainers were impacted, according to Attorney General Aaron Frey, who announced the settlements Monday.

The settlement requires that Experian offer five years of free credit monitoring services to those impacted customers.

Experian and T-Mobile will pay a total of nearly $16 million to a coalition of 40 states, which includes Maine. Both companies have agreed to improve data security.