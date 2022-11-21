© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Courts and Crime

Maine veteran and his transgender daughter sue Department of Defense for denying her treatment

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST
Pentagon Ryder
Alex Brandon
/
AP
The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington.

A 21-year old transgender woman and her father have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense in federal district court in Maine.

According to court documents, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, and her father, a military veteran referred to as John Doe, live in Sagadahoc County.

Their lawsuit alleges the daughter's rights are being violated because she's been denied surgical treatments for gender dysphoria under her father's military healthcare plan.

The lawsuit says such surgical treatments are covered for active-duty military members, and it's seeking to require coverage for dependents. The suit is also asking for unspecified damages and attorney's fees.

Tags
Courts and Crime Maine Veterans Transgender
Patty Wight
Patty Wight
