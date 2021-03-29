Maine Veterans

-
The Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta has received federal approval to operate a 24-bed residential substance use disorder treatment program for…
Legislation that would give all veterans with any service-related disability free lifetime entry to the U.S. National Parks system has moved through the…
For years Maine has presented coins honoring veterans for their service in wars and conflicts. But there are tens of thousands of veterans who served in…
Parade watchers braved November winds in Portland Sunday morning to commemorate Veterans Day with a parade. Among the groups marching were Veterans of…
The Veterans Affairs Maine Healthcare System broke ground for a new facility in Augusta on Wednesday morning. The facility will provide accommodations to…
ROME, Maine — A U.S. Army staff sergeant who lost four limbs in a blast in Afghanistan is opening a summer retreat to help those who suffered severe war…