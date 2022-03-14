VA recommends sweeping changes for medical facilities, including in Maine

Where veterans in Maine go for services from the federal government could change in the coming years. The Department of Veterans Affairs is out with a set of recommendations that would remake its physical footprint across the nation, including in Maine.

The Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta is Maine's only veterans hospital in the state, but it could look quite different if the recommendations from the VA make it through a long fight in Congress.

VA says the hospital is outdated, too big and no longer in the best location to serve the most veterans in the state. It recommends converting the hospital into an urgent care center and moving emergency room, inpatient medical and nursing home services to Portland and other sites in Maine.

The department also recommends building a new VA nursing home in Portland and a new community-based outpatient clinic in Farmington.

The VA says the veteran population in Maine is expected to dip over the next seven years, but demand for long-term care will increase by 22%.

Any potential changes are likely years away. An independent commission of veterans experts must review the VA proposals and submit its own recommendations to the president by next year. Congress would then have to approve them.

The proposal comes on the heels of an effort from state lawmakers to keep two Maine Veterans Homes in Caribou and Machias open beyond this spring.