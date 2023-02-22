Another Maine man was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot

Another Maine man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was expected to make his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Maine on Wednesday.

Christopher Maurer was charged with two felonies, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, and five misdemeanors after authorities arrested him in Westbrook on Wednesday.

Court documents say Maurer grabbed an officer's shield and tried to assault law enforcement attempting to aid to a protestor. In a separate incident he used a large pole to try to attack them.

The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Maurer was expected to make an initial appearance in the U.S. District Court of Maine Wednesday.

Maurer is among the 985 people who have been arrested in connection with the attack on the capitol in the past two years.