Judge orders rewording of referendum question on electric utility

Proponents of a referendum question to replace CMP and Versant with a nonprofit power company won a court victory over the wording of the question on Thursday

In drafting the referendum, Maine's Secretary of State described the proposed power company as “quasi-governmental." But several supporters challenged that description. They argued the term "quasi-governmental" is unclear and misleading. The court agreed, and remanded the case to the Secretary of State to revise the wording.

Sen. Rick Bennett, a Republican from Oxford, co-sponsored the legislation, which was vetoed by Gov. Janet Mills. He said he's pleased with the court's decision.

"I would like to see the word 'quasi-governmental' removed, because it doesn't at all describe the entity that would be created. I think 'consumer-owned' would be much more appropriate," Bennett said.

The court did not rule on whether "consumer-owned" is the appropriate phrase, but Bennett said he hopes that phrase will be included on the ballot question.