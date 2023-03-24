© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Courts and Crime

Another Mainer arrested in connection with Capitol riots

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published March 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
david ball fbi 1.PNG
FBI
A photo shared by the FBI of David Ball of Wells allegedly inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Wells man is the latest Mainer to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents say David Ball has been charged with four misdemeanors, including entering restricted grounds and engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct. The FBI affidavit does not describe Ball using a weapon or engaging in violence with police officers at the Capitol.

david ball fbi 2.PNG
FBI
David Ball of Wells

The FBI began investigating Ball about two years ago after receiving an anonymous tip that he had been at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Court documents describe how the FBI used social media photos and video, surveillance footage and cell phone data to confirm his identity. The images show Ball, who is the owner of the Broken Glass Company in Wells, wearing a black sweatshirt imprinted with the company's name.

Ball is one of nearly 1,000 people who have been arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol over the last two years.

He appeared in federal district court in Portland Thursday and was released. He is expected to appear before a federal judge in Washington by Zoom on April 4.

