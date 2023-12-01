State police make arrest in connection with Fairfield homicide

The Maine State Police say they've made an arrest in connection with a homicide in Fairfield.

Edwin Weeks, 62, was found dead in his home on Tuesday by a friend who had gone to check on him. State police said Friday they've arrested and charged 22-year-old Raheem Shamar Goodwin of Benton in connection with Weeks' death.

Police attempted to stop Goodwin, who had been a person of interest in the case, while he was driving Tuesday night in Skowhegan, Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said a statement. Goodwin intentionally drove his vehicle in a ditch and attempted to barricade himself before lighting the inside of his car on fire, .

An autopsy from the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was sharp force trauma. Police said Weeks and Goodwin were familiar with each other.

The Fairfield case is the latest in a string of recent homicide investigations in Biddeford, Westbrook, Searsmont and Denmark within the last week.