Portland man pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in connection with Capitol breach

A Portland man has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

According to court documents, Michael Fournier admitted to entering the Capitol building for several hours on January 6 and shouting at a line of police officers.

Images from the day show Fournier outside the Rotunda doors and chanting "it's our house."

Fournier pleaded guilty to counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at a hearing on August 1, and could face up to a year in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000.

