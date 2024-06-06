Law enforcement uncovers another illegal marijuana growing operation in central Maine

Law enforcement Thursday uncovered another illegal marijuana grow operation in central Maine. It's the latest in a string of similar busts that federal officials said could be linked to organized crime.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Thursday morning at a property in the town of Solon. Deputies found more than a 1,000 marijuana plants and more than 100 pounds of processed cannabis.

The Sheriff's Office said no one was home at the time, and no arrests have been made yet.

It was the 19th illegal marijuana grow operation uncovered in Somerset County since January, according to the Sheriff's Office, resulting in 11 arrests.

The U.S. Attorney's office said there are an estimated 100 illegal growing operations in Maine, which could be linked to organized crime, potentially with ties to China.

Illegal grow operations have been concentrated in central Maine, but have also been discovered as far east as Machias.