MOFGA sues EPA over PFAS sludge

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, for allegedly failing to regulate the spread of sludge contaminated with PFAS.

MOFGA argues that the EPA failed to regulate the spread of sludge under the Clean Water Act, which directs the agency to identify pollutants in biosolids every two years.

The association is joining a lawsuit filed last month by ranchers in Johnson County, Texas, whose water and land were contaminated with PFAS after sludge was spread nearby.

It's a similar situation in Maine, where much of the PFAS contamination has been linked to the spread of sludge. MOFGA provides technical assistance to farms affected by the contamination, and has awarded more than $1.5 million in emergency relief funds to more than 50 farm families.

In a statement, executive director Sarah Alexander said the EPA should "stop PFAS from ending up on farm fields and on our plates."