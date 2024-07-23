© 2024 Maine Public

MOFGA sues EPA over PFAS sludge

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published July 23, 2024 at 4:50 PM EDT
In this Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 photo, dairy farmer Fred Stone pauses while working in the milking room at his farm in Arundel, Maine. Fred Stone and his wife Laura, whose dairy farm is contaminated by toxic chemicals known collectively as PFAS, so-called "forever chemicals," have high PFAS levels in their blood.

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, for allegedly failing to regulate the spread of sludge contaminated with PFAS.

MOFGA argues that the EPA failed to regulate the spread of sludge under the Clean Water Act, which directs the agency to identify pollutants in biosolids every two years.

The association is joining a lawsuit filed last month by ranchers in Johnson County, Texas, whose water and land were contaminated with PFAS after sludge was spread nearby.

It's a similar situation in Maine, where much of the PFAS contamination has been linked to the spread of sludge. MOFGA provides technical assistance to farms affected by the contamination, and has awarded more than $1.5 million in emergency relief funds to more than 50 farm families.

In a statement, executive director Sarah Alexander said the EPA should "stop PFAS from ending up on farm fields and on our plates."
