Denmark woman pleads not guilty to 2023 murders

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published September 4, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT

A Denmark woman pleaded not guilty to two murder charges in Oxford County court today, after defense attorneys and prosecutors agreed that she is competent to stand trial.

55-year-old Tzara Jones is charged with intentional or knowing murder for the 2023 deaths of her partner, Michael Willett, and her grandmother, Aremean Mayo, who Jones was caring for.

A police affidavit states Jones told two people she was tired of taking care of Willett and Mayo.

Their bodies were found in Denmark in November 2023 after Oxford County sheriff's deputies were asked to conduct a wellness check. According to court documents, autopsies found that Mayo and Willett had been stabbed multiple times.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public's Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
