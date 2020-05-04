The novel coronavirus is testing our resilience in unprecedented ways, affecting all aspects of Maine life, including public education. Deep Dive: Coronavirus continues with a look at how districts around the state are preparing for the return of in-classroom instruction. We'll explore how teachers plan to keep students safe using altered schedules, outdoor classes, remote learning and other strategies.

Loading...

If you or someone you know has something to share about life during the pandemic, write to Maine Public at TellMeMore@mainepublic.org and let us know the best way to reach you.

A editors' selection of stories about the coronavirus appears below. For Maine Public's full coronavirus coverage, click here.