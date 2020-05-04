The novel coronavirus is testing our resilience in unprecedented ways, affecting all aspects of Maine life, including public education. Deep Dive: Coronavirus continues with a look at how districts around the state are preparing for the return of in-classroom instruction. We'll explore how teachers plan to keep students safe using altered schedules, outdoor classes, remote learning and other strategies.
Twelve months into the global coronavirus pandemic and Mainers continue to navigate remote work, vaccinations, Zoom school and isolation.But they’ve also…
The winter of 2021 has been grueling for just about all Mainers, as the coronavirus has sickened tens of thousands of people and killed hundreds across…
Thousands of people in Maine are getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine every day, most at mass vaccination sites. But these large clinics don’t work for…
Across the country, Native Americans have been hit especially hard by COVID-19. According to the U.S. CDC, they've been hospitalized about four times as…
Economists project that sometime this summer, the national debt will set a record, exceeding the debt incurred during all of World War II.The numbers are…
One year into the pandemic, we take stock of the effects this global crisis has had on individuals and society. We talk with an anthropologist and a…
In some ways, farmers are accustomed to uncertainty. The weather, for example, where one brief summer storm can wipe out an entire crop. But the upheavals…
Many students have struggled to keep up during the coronavirus pandemic, after schools first closed a little more than a year ago and then most of them…
The pandemic has taken a significant toll on arts venues and on creators. But some artists also recognize the positives that have come from the forced…
The number of people relocating to Maine ramped up sharply in 2020. Many were fleeing denser urban settings and lured by the prospects of working remotely…