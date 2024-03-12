Hampden area towns push school district to return funds

Hampden-area towns are pushing their local school district to return nearly $5 million of unspent funds.

Hampden, Frankfort, Newburgh and Winterport have all sent letters to RSU 22, says Hampden town manager Paula Scott. The towns learned of the surplus after a report in the Bangor Daily News last year.

The district had a budget surplus of almost nine million dollars, which exceeds the legal limit of no more than nine percent of the previous year's budget. the district superintendent could not be reached for comment by air time.