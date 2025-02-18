University of Maine System enrollment has increased for fourth straight semester

Enrollment across the University of Maine System has increased for the fourth straight semester with more students enrolled in the master's and doctoral programs than ever before.

Spring semester enrollment is up 4.4% over last year and is the largest spring cohort since 2021.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy said he's pleased to see the 2021 enrollment numbers surpassed because the system had more students than usual that year.

"Our 2020 class had many of our acceptances deferred a year, people were shaky about coming in in 20 and so 2021, ended up having a lot of that population shift into that year," Malloy said.

Malloy said the increase is due, in part, to allowing students to take classes online.

"We have many more programs that are delivered in multiple modalities that make it easier for people to make their decision on how they want to have that education delivered," Malloy said.

The University of Maine at Presque Isle saw the largest growth with 41.2% increase in enrollment over last spring due to an entirely online adult completion program.