Students call on UMaine System to reverse decision to remain invested in Israeli companies

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published March 10, 2025 at 4:09 PM EDT
Pro-Palestine protestors at The University of Maine at Orono on March 7, 2025, days after President Trump made threats to arrest and deport student protestors.
Mica Wagg
Student activists today called on the University of Maine system Board of Trustees to reverse their decision to remain invested in Israeli companies and any U.S.-based companies doing business with or in Israel.

Willow Cunningham, a graduate computer engineering student, said they believe the board conflated Anti-Zionism with Antisemitism when it made that decision in December.

"If you truly wish to uphold free speech on this campus, knowing the difference is absolutely vital," Cunningham said.

Cunningham also urged the board to adopt the Jerusalem Declaration on Anti-Semitism.

Talia Cullum, president of the UMaine chapter of Jewish Voices for Peace, disagrees with the board's decision on divestment, but said the schools commitment to free speech and assembly is appreciated given what's happening at Columbia University in New York.

"At Columbia, an international student was arrested by ice. So this freedom is becoming increasingly important as time goes on," Cullum said.

Cullum organized Friday's Pro-Palestinian protest on the Orono campus just days after Trump threatened the federal funding of schools that allow quote "illegal" protests.

Board Chair Trish Riley said the board is reviewing a proposal to change the University's free speech policy to better respect the rights of students and staff.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
