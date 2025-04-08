Charter School Commission votes to allow further consideration of school serving new Mainers

The Maine Charter School Commission voted unanimously today to allow further consideration of a proposed school serving new Mainers.

Moxie Public schools would serve grade 6-12 learners who have recently arrived in the state, live in multilingual houses or are from low income families, and help them earn college credentials or workforce certifications upon graduation.

The commission has been reviewing two applications for its 10th charter school, one from the Wabanaki hybrid high school that would serve the four federally recognized tribes of Maine, and another from MOXIE Public schools.

Lana Ewing, Maine Charter School Commission Executive Director, said representatives for Wabanaki high school have withdrawn their application.

Ewing said even if granted final approval as a charter school that doesn't necessarily mean the MOXIE school will open.

"If we approve the MOXIE school, let's say, and they couldn't find the student's they thought they could, they couldn't find the money they thought they could, the school wouldn't open," said Ewing.

The Commission will vote on MOXIE public schools in May and if approved, could open in fall of next year.