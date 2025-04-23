More schools closed in first few months of 2025 than all of 2024

More schools have announced plans to close or consolidate in the first few months of 2025 than all of 2024, according to the Maine Department of Education website.

Fifteen schools have closed so far this year compared with 14 last year.

The MSAD 17 school board announced earlier this month that it will unify Waterford Memorial School and Harrison Elementary beginning in fall 2025, saving taxpayers almost $400,000.

Troy Ripley, district board chair, said because state funding is determined by enrollment levels, it has been difficult to fully staff both schools.

"Neither school had the enrollment for things such as a principal. So we had a principal that served both buildings that would go back and forth in between the two," said Ripley.

Ripley said both schools have the capacity to serve over 200 students and there are currently less than 200 students enrolled between the two.

Superintendent Heather Manchester said three redundant staff positions will be eliminated as a result of unifying the schools and one teaching position will be eliminated due to declining enrollment.

Ripley said it took three attempts for the district to pass a budget last year and he expects the consolidation will make that process easier this year.

"As much as we don't like to think about it, it's about the money, you know, the cost of public education goes up every year," said Ripley.

The district has long-term plans to build a new consolidated elementary school in Norway that, once completed, would result in the closure of the remaining Harrison elementary school.