Shawnee Peak has been sold to the owner of two other Maine ski resorts

The owner of Sugarloaf and Sunday River has announced that it has purchased the family-owned Shawnee Peak in Bridgton.

Michigan-based Boyne Resorts, which owns four ski areas across New England, says that it completed the purchase on Thursday.

In an online message on Friday morning, Shawnee Peak's former owner Chet Homer said that the decision to sell was a difficult one after 27 years running the business. But he says he agreed to the deal because the new owners assured him that they would continue to make capital improvements, provide opportunities for employees and maintain a "family friendly atmosphere."

Boyne Resorts says that all current employees at the resort will stay on under new ownership, and the company says the purchase of Shawnee Peak reinforces its, quote "commitment to elevate New England skiing."

Boyne owns about a dozen resorts and other attractions across North America.