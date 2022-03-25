Maine Climate Council's equity subcommittee seeks to meet the needs of underserved Mainers

Climate change will impact all Maine residents, but those with fewer resources may have a harder time responding to that change. The Maine Climate Council Equity Subcommittee met Friday to discuss how to ensure that disadvantaged communities in the state have equal access to climate mitigation strategies.

"I think it's exciting we are having these conversations around equity as we address climate change in Maine because it's critical we solve climate change in such a way that allows for a just and livable future for everyone," said Ania Wright, a Maine Climate Council Youth Representative.

In addition to rebates for cleaner heating and transportation, the Equity Subcommittee said a simplified intake process to coordinate heating and weatherization services to low income households is another way to ensure underserved groups are prioritized.

Wright also said its important that low income residents have access to electric cars and charging stations.

"That might look like rebates or incentives for electric cars," she said.