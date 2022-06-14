Lower electric bills on the way for residential CMP and Versant customers

Maine customers of Central Maine Power and Versant Power will soon be seeing lower monthly bills, and they can thank renewable power.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission today approved measures that will lower the delivery rate for customers of the two companies. Commissioners said lower generation costs from renewable energy projects allowed the rate decrease.

PUC Commissioner Patrick Scully said, “One of the few bright spots in the electricity market has been the sale of energy from renewable facilities, for which we have long-term contracts."

Dan Burgess, director of Governor Mills' Energy Office, says today's actions show that there is a clear connection between renewable energy and lower electricity costs.