5 new community solar projects went online in recent weeks, delivering power to nearly 2,000 Mainers

Five new community solar projects that went online over the past two weeks are now delivering power to nearly 2,000 customers in Maine.

The Nautilus Community Solar farms are in Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Somerset and York counties. In all, the projects can generate 31 megawatts of power. The power is now flowing to consumers who have enrolled with Nautilus, a New Jersey company that's invested heavily in Maine solar farms.

Community solar projects allow customers to buy solar power without installing their own solar panels.

The company claims the projects will have the effect of reducing 22 metric tons of greenhouse gasses annually, while lowering electric bills for its subscribers.