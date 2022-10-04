South Portland is considering a new plan to require EV charging stations in new parking areas

South Portland is considering a new plan to require electric vehicle charging infrastructure for new parking areas.

The proposed ordinance would apply to any new or reconstructed parking lots and garages with five or more new spaces. For lodging facilities, employee parking, and large housing developments, at least 10% of spaces would need EV chargers.

And many more spaces would need to be "EV-capable" - meaning that electrical wiring could easily be routed underground from an adequate electrical panel to the parking space. Some exemptions would be allowed, including for housing developments with less than 10 units.

The City Council will debate the ordinance on Tuesday tonight.