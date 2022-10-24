© 2022 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

New report suggests right whale population continues to dwindle

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published October 24, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT
The North Atlantic right whale Snow Cone and a calf sighted off Fernandina Beach, Florida on Jan. 6, 2022.

As right whale researchers prepare for their annual meeting later this week, they've released a report showing the population is continuing to decline.

The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium estimates that only 340 North Atlantic right whales remain. This represents a continued decline in numbers, though the rate of decline appears to have slowed over the past few years.

Right whales are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear and strikes from boats.

The researchers report that five whales have been entangled this year, and seen with fishing gear attached, and five others have interacted with fishing gear. At least one was hit by a boat. But the research team has not documented any right whale mortality in 2022, though dead whales could have gone unobserved.

The researchers will meet in New Bedford on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then draft an annual report on right whale research and management.

Environment and Outdoors right whales
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
