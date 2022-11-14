Chellie Pingree part of Maine contingent at international climate conference in Egypt

Among those attending the United Nations climate summit in Egypt is Maine's 1st District congresswoman Chellie Pingree. She's part of a congressional delegation meeting with members of other nations, and youth and business leaders to discuss next steps in the effort to advance climate action.

The United Nations climate summit known as COP27 is where delegates and scientists are negotiating strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change.

In a video message, Pingree says it's important to let people know that America is back.

"We came back last year to say we were in again, after Trump had pulled us out of the Paris Accord, and Biden got us back in," Pingree says. "But now we're here to say we are investing in climate change. So it's a particularly important time for that."

Pingree met in Egypt with Colby College President David Greene, who is also attending the summit, as well as some of the University of Maine delegation.

She says the summit is an opportunity to share policy ideas, and to develop plans to help less-developed countries mitigate climate impacts they are already seeing. The conference continues through Friday.

