UMaine leading study on how warming Arctic affects lobsters

The University of Maine is leading a collaborative research project that will assess how a warming Arctic might affect lobsters in New England and Atlantic Canada.

The researchers say that better data on the Arctic ice melt will help them anticipate changes in the ocean ecosystem that might affect lobsters. The information could improve lobster distribution forecasts, and help predict which coastal communities might be most vulnerable to the economic impacts of shifting lobster ranges.

The team will also include scientists from the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Columbia University, Florida State University, and Memorial University of Newfoundland. It is being funded by $3 million from the National Science Foundation.