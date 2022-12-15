© 2022 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Maine gets federal money to improve migratory fish passage, habitat

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published December 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST
In this April 2, 2012 file photo, a 4-year-old Atlantic salmon is held at the National Fish Hatchery in Nashua, N.H.

Maine's migratory fish are getting a major boost from federal funding announced this week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This includes more than $7 million for the Atlantic Salmon Federation to improve fish passage in the Penobscot River watershed. The federation's John Burrows says the money will be used to open up headwater streams for Atlantic salmon, and lakes and ponds for alewives.

He says the group plans to replace many culverts, including 25 on land owned by the Appalachian Mountain Club in the Pleasant River.

"We're also going to be building a few fishways," Burrows says, "including a really big fishway project up in Danforth, that's going to up nearly 9,000 acres of alewife habitat."

The Penobscot Nation was also awarded $3 million to improve habitat and fish passage along the East Branch of the Penobscot River. And the Passamaquoddy Tribe will be getting up to $2 million to improve fish passage in the St. Croix River.

Maine's Department of Marine Resources will also be getting up to $15 million over three years to improve migratory fish habitat in Maine rivers. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
