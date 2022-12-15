Maine gets federal money to improve migratory fish passage, habitat

Maine's migratory fish are getting a major boost from federal funding announced this week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This includes more than $7 million for the Atlantic Salmon Federation to improve fish passage in the Penobscot River watershed. The federation's John Burrows says the money will be used to open up headwater streams for Atlantic salmon, and lakes and ponds for alewives.

He says the group plans to replace many culverts, including 25 on land owned by the Appalachian Mountain Club in the Pleasant River.

"We're also going to be building a few fishways," Burrows says, "including a really big fishway project up in Danforth, that's going to up nearly 9,000 acres of alewife habitat."

The Penobscot Nation was also awarded $3 million to improve habitat and fish passage along the East Branch of the Penobscot River. And the Passamaquoddy Tribe will be getting up to $2 million to improve fish passage in the St. Croix River.

Maine's Department of Marine Resources will also be getting up to $15 million over three years to improve migratory fish habitat in Maine rivers. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

