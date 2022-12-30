© 2022 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Winter bird numbers are declining rapidly in Acadia National Park, study shows

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published December 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST
eider.jpg
Murray Carpenter
/
Maine Public
Common eiders are one of the species that have declined in the Acadia area, according to a new study analyzing 50 years of data from Christmas bird counts.

Winter bird numbers are declining rapidly in and around Acadia National Park. That’s the takeaway from new research published Friday.

The paper published in Northeastern Naturalist analyzes 50 years of data from Christmas bird counts on Mount Desert Island and the Schoodic Peninsula. The authors found that overall bird numbers have declined by 43% since 1971. They say this matches larger patterns of bird declines across North America.

gray jay.jpg
Murray Carpenter
/
Maine Public
The Canada jay, also known as the gray jay.

Waterfowl abundance showed big changes. Common eiders, long-tailed ducks, and white-winged scoters decreased, but harlequin ducks and hooded mergansers increased.

Nick Fisichelli, president and CEO of the Schoodic Institute, is one of the authors of the paper. He says some of the declines are consistent with a warming climate.

“Some of the northern species that are at the southern edge of their range limits here in Acadia like the boreal chickadee have essentially dropped out of the Christmas bird counts," he says. "We don’t see it most years anymore.”

He says the Canada jay, or gray jay, is another northern species now rare in the area. But southern species like tufted titmouse and northern cardinal are increasing as they shift their ranges north.

Christmas bird counts are happening nationwide through Jan. 5. To find a count near you, visit Audubon.org.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors birdsAcadia National Park
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter