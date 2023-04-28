State officials say rail company has violated Maine environmental laws during derailment cleanup

State officials say Canadian Pacific has violated Maine forestry and environmental laws as the rail company continues its clean up efforts at the site of a recent train derailment in Somerset County.

A large amount of sediment has been released into nearby waterways, the Maine Forest Service and Land Use Planning Commission said Friday, because the rail company has been using the access roads to send heavy machinery to the derailment site. And with heavy rain in the forecast for early next week, agency officials worry the problem will get worse unless the rail company waits for access roads to stabilize.

The two agencies, under consultation from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, sent a notice of violation to Canadian Pacific detailing their concerns.

"Immediate action must be taken to stabilize all exposed soils within 75 feet of protected natural resources and prevent sediment discharge into these resources," the notice reads. "To avoid additional violations and further degradation of water quality, MFS and LUPC strongly urge CPKC to suspend the use of access roads until site and weather conditions improve."

About 60 people from Canadian Pacific have been involved in clean-up efforts at the derailment site, according to the DEP. They've disassembled four of the derailed cars and are in the process of trucking them away. Three others remain and are waiting to be scrapped.