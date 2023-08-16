Proposed rail trail would connect Fryeburg to Greater Portland

An effort to create a recreational trail across southern Maine is taking a major step forward, with the help of a measure passed by the Legislature.

The new law authorizes the Maine Department of Transportation to remove 31 miles of unused railroad track from Fryeburg to Standish, and replace it with a ten-foot-wide multi-use recreational trail.

Dave Kinsman, president of the Mountain Division Alliance, said once completed, the Mountain Division Trail would connect with two existing trails to create a continuous 40-mile path. Kinsman said efforts are also underway to connect to Portland and parts of New Hampshire.

"Which would connect North Conway and Portland. And then we would see a huge influx of tourists traveling in both directions," Kinsman said.

Kinsman said the trail would provide significant economic benefits for several towns across the region.

Jean Sideris, the executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, said she also hopes the project will give residents in southern Maine a new, non-automotive transportation option.

"We think it's a real opportunity to lean into biking as transportation, as well as recreation," Sideris said.

A potential trail has been studied for decades, and an advisory council last year pegged the cost of construction at $17 million-$20 million.

Kinsman said his group is looking for state and federal grants to help fund the project. The state has also funded a feasibility and engineering study for construction of the trail.