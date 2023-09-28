Conservation groups call for new ship speed rules aimed at protecting right whales

A coalition of conservation groups is again calling on federal regulators to approve new rules aimed at protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales from vessel strikes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has proposed a rule that would reduce ship speeds and expand the areas where those speed limits apply. But the rule hasn't been finalized and implemented.

Regina Asmutis-Silvia of Whale and Dolphin Conservation says the federal government should set new speed limits by Nov. 15, when right whales migrate to the Southeastern coast to give birth.

"We are really concerned about these delays, and now a pending government shutdown coming up that could cause further delays in this," she said. "Right whales just don't have the luxury of playing politics. They just need to survive."

Entanglement with fishing gear, followed by ship strikes, are the two leading causes of death and injury to the species. NOAA last implemented new ship speed rules aimed at protecting right whales back in 2008.

"This rule is incredibly important to get some additional protections on the water so that we don't lose any more of the pregnant females, which are certainly the most valuable member of the population right now," said Erica Fuller, a senior attorney with the Conversation Law Foundation.

Eleven right whale calves were born this season. But NOAA estimates that 50 new right whales must be born each year to recover the population.

A right whale was struck and killed by a vessel earlier this year off Virginia Beach. There are fewer than 340 right whales remaining, including 70 reproductive females.

Environmental groups sent a similar emergency petition to NOAA last year to finalize vessel strike rules, but it was denied.