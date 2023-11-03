8 new species added to Maine's endangered and threatened species list

Four birds, one bat, one bee and a beetle have all been added to the list of Maine's endangered and threatened species.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, the saltmarsh sparrow is now considered endangered, as its nests along Maine's coastal saltmarshes are vulnerable to rising sea levels caused by climate change.

Two other bird species are listed as threatened, as their populations have plummeted due to a loss of habitat and insects for them to eat.

The state has also listed the tri-colored bat as threatened, due to the spread of white-nose syndrome, which has wiped out about 90 percent of its population.

57 species are labelled as threatened or endangered in Maine. The labels provide them with additional protections and prioritization in conservation efforts.

