Outages, flooding throughout Maine during Monday's windstorm

Weather forecasters are warning that parts of Maine could see substantial flooding from today's storm.

A flood warning has been issued for the Androscoggin River, where the river is expected to rise above flood stage late at Rumford this afternoon. The river is also forecast to flood near Auburn by late tonight.

Meteorologists are also closely watching the Kennebec River. John Palmer, with the National Weather Service, says the river is forecast to reach 16 feet near Hallowell by tomorrow morning — a level that he says could cause substantial impacts.

"In the town of Hallowell, at 11 feet, parking lots along Front Street start to flood ... and we're anticipating it to go to 16 feet. At 13 feet, water starts to enter the back side of buildings along Water Street. Front Street becomes completely submerged," Palmer said.

In nearby Augusta, the city has announced that it will close its Front Street parking lot at 4 p.m. due to expected flooding.

As of 1:30 p.m., Central Maine Power reported nearly 293,000 customers without power, and Versant nearly 17,000 customers.

CMP spokesperson Jonathan Breed says that restoration is likely take multiple days, as he says line workers can't go up in bucket trucks when winds are greater than 35 mph.

"So during this time that we have to wait, we prioritize making downed lines safe. That's No. 1. And also working with local emergency management agencies to help clear back roads and to do other first response support activities," he says.

The heavy winds are forecast to begin to die down by Monday evening.