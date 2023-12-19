Evacuation orders issued near Maine rivers as flooding continues

The city of Lewiston is ordering residents of several streets to evacuate from this afternoon through midday tomorrow.

Under the flood evacuation order, which begins no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, the city is closing several roads: Oxford Street at Cedar Street; River Street at Oxford Street; Nel Court; Lincoln Drive; Lincoln Terrace; and Switzerland at St. Peter's Cemetery, from 217 Switzerland Rd. to Gulf Island Avenue.

Lincoln Street from Cedar Street to South Avenue will also be closed, and River Road at Ferry Road will have limited access.

The city says that anyone who needs shelter can go to the cafeteria at Connors Elementary School. And anyone who needs help with evacuating can call 784-6421.

In neighboring Auburn, officials have strongly recommended evacuating North River Road, Newbury Street, and Riverside Drive, among other low-lying areas.

And the city of Augusta has additionally closed Calumet Bridge, Water Street, Bond Street, Lower Northern Avenue, Front Street Parking Lot, Colonial Theater Lot, Eagles Lot, Mill Park, and any city-owned property along the Kennebec River.

Flood warnings are in effect along the Androscoggin, Carrabassett, Kennebec, Penobscot and Piscataquis rivers.