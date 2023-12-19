© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Evacuation orders issued near Maine rivers as flooding continues

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published December 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST
Updated December 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST
The Androscoggin River in Livermore Falls on Tuesday.
Susan Sharon
/
Maine Public
The Androscoggin River in Livermore Falls on Tuesday.

The city of Lewiston is ordering residents of several streets to evacuate from this afternoon through midday tomorrow.

Under the flood evacuation order, which begins no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, the city is closing several roads: Oxford Street at Cedar Street; River Street at Oxford Street; Nel Court; Lincoln Drive; Lincoln Terrace; and Switzerland at St. Peter's Cemetery, from 217 Switzerland Rd. to Gulf Island Avenue.

Lincoln Street from Cedar Street to South Avenue will also be closed, and River Road at Ferry Road will have limited access.

The city says that anyone who needs shelter can go to the cafeteria at Connors Elementary School. And anyone who needs help with evacuating can call 784-6421.

In neighboring Auburn, officials have strongly recommended evacuating North River Road, Newbury Street, and Riverside Drive, among other low-lying areas.

And the city of Augusta has additionally closed Calumet Bridge, Water Street, Bond Street, Lower Northern Avenue, Front Street Parking Lot, Colonial Theater Lot, Eagles Lot, Mill Park, and any city-owned property along the Kennebec River.

Flood warnings are in effect along the Androscoggin, Carrabassett, Kennebec, Penobscot and Piscataquis rivers.
Environment and Outdoors
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg