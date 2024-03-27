© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
What happens during a total solar eclipse? And... does it really live up to all the hype?

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published March 27, 2024 at 12:45 PM EDT

A total solar eclipse is one of the universe’s most spectacular natural events. So what happens during total solar eclipse? And does it really live up to all the hype? That’s what we dive into in this episode of Maine Explained.

Maine Explained is a YouTube-first video series from Maine Public that answers questions about the history, culture and the latest news in the pine tree state. Visit youtube.com/mainepublic for the latest episodes.
Environment and Outdoors Solar Eclipse 2024New England News Collaborativesolar eclipse
Esta Pratt-Kielley
